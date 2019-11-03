|
|
Bruce Gill Leonard
March 29, 1940 – October 28, 2019
Raleigh
Bruce Gill Leonard was born on March 29, 1940, in Catawba, NC, to C. T. and Genevieve Leonard. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, James, Joe and Phillip. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janie Sigmon Leonard, and their children, Alaric Leonard, Lisa Carlay and Andrew (Angie) Leonard. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Casey, Nicholas, Reid, and Evan.
After graduating from Duke University in 1961 with a BS degree in Civil Engineering, Bruce was employed by Harland Bartholomew & Assoc, in Memphis, TN. Then he was transferred to Raleigh where he continued until he was hired by Kimley-Horn & Assoc, where he remained until his retirement is 2005.
During his 45-year career, he was responsible for the preparation of construction plans for Interstate and State highways, city streets, traffic operation analyses, and parking analyses in many states.
As a creative and responsive designer, he often worked long hours to meet or exceed professional standards, deadlines and client expectations. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in several states including NC, SC, TN, and VA. He also served as an elected officer in several state and /or regional professional organizations, including the Institute of Transportation Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Bruce was a loyal Duke fan and supporter and enjoyed reading, bird watching, studying genealogy, working puzzles, and photography. He was a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church for 54 years where he was member of the original Bob King Fellowship Class, Methodist Men, and A Few Good Men.
A memorial service will be held in Catawba County, NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) or Transitions Lifecare (250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607).
Condolences welcome at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 3, 2019