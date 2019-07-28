|
Bruce Albert Nichols
December 28, 1940 - July 22, 2019
Raleigh
Bruce Albert Nichols was born on December 28, 1940, and died July 22, 2019, at his home in Raleigh. He was the son of Wyatt Albert Nichols and Virginia Ruth Nichols, and the brother of Donald Nichols, all of whom predeceased him. Bruce is survived by his partner James Lee Burney and by his nephew Gregory Nichols of Wilmington, NC.
Bruce was a graduate of Millbrook School and earned the Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was passionate about UNC sports. He was a career employee of Hudson-Belk in Raleigh, was well-known and highly regarded in retail circles, and retired from Hudson Belk in 1999 as a Vice-President.
Bruce was a long-time resident of the close-knit Five Points, McCarthy Street community, and he and James Lee welcomed newcomers and joyfully shared their home and garden expertise with their neighbors. His interests were wide ranging and included the arts, especially music, and cooking. His love of travel took him to Florence, Italy, where he graduated from Giuliano Bugialli 's cooking school.
A graveside service, which friends are invited to attend, will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC. Memorials can be made to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church Music Fund or a .
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019