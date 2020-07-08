1/1
Bruce Penwell Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Volney Penwell, Jr.

November 25, 1924 - July 4, 2020

Stevensville, MI

Bruce V. Penwell, Jr. of Stevensville, MI died peacefully on July 4, 2020 in Stevensville, MI. Bruce was born in 1924 in Pana, IL to Bruce V. Penwell, Sr. & Elva Jennings Penwell. In 1950, he graduated from U of IL degreed in Agriculture Economics. Bruce served in U.S. Army in occupied Germany & U.S. Army IX Corps HQ Office in Intelligence Operations in the Korean War. In 1949, Bruce married F. Abbie Mason of Highland Park, IL. Surviving are his two children & their spouses: Mark & Jean Penwell, Amy (Penwell) & Jerry Reutlinger; Bruce's siblings: Carolyn Orwiler, Janey Townsley, Allan Penwell & their families. Bruce spent most of his career in Animal Health Industry sales & marketing for U.S. & international companies, retiring from Glaxo Wellcome in Raleigh, NC. He volunteered at NC Museum of History as docent & Rex Hospital, Raleigh, & St. Michael's Episcopal Church. He was active in five genealogical clubs. The family of Mr. Penwell thank each of the staff & volunteers of Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph, MI, Woodland Terrace of Bridgman, MI, Hanson Hospice Center of Stevensville, MI for their care & service for Mr. Penwell & family over the past few years. Also, many thanks to friends & family of Mr. Penwell & his immediate family members for their support over these past years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to…Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Ln, St. Joseph, MI, 49085 or St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved