Bruce Volney Penwell, Jr.



November 25, 1924 - July 4, 2020



Stevensville, MI



Bruce V. Penwell, Jr. of Stevensville, MI died peacefully on July 4, 2020 in Stevensville, MI. Bruce was born in 1924 in Pana, IL to Bruce V. Penwell, Sr. & Elva Jennings Penwell. In 1950, he graduated from U of IL degreed in Agriculture Economics. Bruce served in U.S. Army in occupied Germany & U.S. Army IX Corps HQ Office in Intelligence Operations in the Korean War. In 1949, Bruce married F. Abbie Mason of Highland Park, IL. Surviving are his two children & their spouses: Mark & Jean Penwell, Amy (Penwell) & Jerry Reutlinger; Bruce's siblings: Carolyn Orwiler, Janey Townsley, Allan Penwell & their families. Bruce spent most of his career in Animal Health Industry sales & marketing for U.S. & international companies, retiring from Glaxo Wellcome in Raleigh, NC. He volunteered at NC Museum of History as docent & Rex Hospital, Raleigh, & St. Michael's Episcopal Church. He was active in five genealogical clubs. The family of Mr. Penwell thank each of the staff & volunteers of Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph, MI, Woodland Terrace of Bridgman, MI, Hanson Hospice Center of Stevensville, MI for their care & service for Mr. Penwell & family over the past few years. Also, many thanks to friends & family of Mr. Penwell & his immediate family members for their support over these past years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to…Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Ln, St. Joseph, MI, 49085 or St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608.



