Bruce Marshall Phillips
Raleigh
Bruce Phillips, 85, former sports editor of The Raleigh Times passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 after many years of declining health. He was born March 7, 1934 in Rockingham, NC to William Cecil and Nancy Davis Phillips and attended high school in Raeford, NC where he lettered in 3 sports. Bruce went on to further his education at ECU where he was active in many areas of student life. He was always a Pirate at heart. He began his career in sports reporting with the Raleigh Times which spanned 35 years. He was greatly respected by his readers and colleagues.
Bruce is survived by his daughters Robin Phillips and Rhonda Neely (Mike) and son Russ Phillips (Fran), brother Larry Phillips (Martha Alice), nephew Brad Phillips (Meredith), 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild with another on the way and his angel on earth Charlye Phillips, who tirelessly and faithfully visited and supported him during his years at Hillcrest. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Bill and niece, Brooke.
A fun-loving, charismatic entertainer was Bruce. He loved to dance, play golf, go to the beach, watch sports and be around people. His laugh was infectious and he was smiling until the very end.
A visitation is planned for family to receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 at City Of Oaks Funeral Home from 2-3 pm with a brief informal celebration of life at 3 pm. Please feel free to wear your golf shirts as he would have loved it.
