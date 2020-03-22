|
|
Bruce Sylvester Betts
August 2nd 1923 - March 16th 2020
Charlotte
Bruce Sylvester Betts, patriarch of the Betts family, World War II veteran, proud NC State graduate, avid golfer, short story writer, and consummate bartender, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 16th 2020.
Bruce was born in Raleigh on August 2nd 1923 and grew up in the Boylan Heights neighborhood. He graduated from NC State University with a degree in Engineering. During World War II, Bruce served as a first lieutenant in the Army Infantry stationed in the Philippines and he later served with the occupation forces in Japan.
On a blind date on New Year's Eve of 1945, he met Tissie, the love of his life, and they were married in May of that year. That was the beginning of a love affair that would continue for 72 years. During that time the couple would have four beautiful children: David, Lizzie, Andy and Barry. In the early 1950's, he moved to Charlotte, and he remained a Charlottean for the rest of his life.
In addition to his wife, Tissie, who passed away in 2016, Bruce was predeceased by his parents and siblings as well as by his grandson Drew. He is survived by his children: David (Millie), Lizzie (Lou), Andy (Beth), and Barry (Stan); his grandchildren, Ann, Ben, Brad, Tyler and Stephanie; his great-grandchildren, William, Virginia Grace, McCoy, Emersyn, Julia, Grace, and soon to be James; along with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as by his furry family members, Copper and Little Bit.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at some point in the future. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Friendship Trays or to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020