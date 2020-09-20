Bruce was a good friend and an honest man. He loved his daughter very much. He often bragged about her and how talented she was. He was a Past Master and leader of Hiram 40 A.F.A.M. Masonic lodge. He will be missed for his leadership in the lodge's fundraising programs. He was noted too for his homemade outstanding bar-b-que sauce. He was truly a dedicated Masonic Brother.

James Snotherly

Friend