Bruce Walker Muhlheim
Raleigh
Bruce Walker Muhlheim, 65, of Raleigh passed away September 14, 2020 in his home. Bruce was born on October 18, 1954 to R. Glenn and Agnes Muhlheim in Hays, Kansas. After living in Irmo, SC, the family moved to their home in Raleigh in 1966. Bruce was a goldsmith for 47 years, performing jewelry repair and crafting his own fine jewelry pieces. Bruce joined Hiram Lodge #40 in 1989. He served as Master in 1993, and DDGM of the Grand Lodge of North Carolina from 2003-2006. He cared about helping people in need and was proud of starting Hiram Lodge's BBQ fundraisers, preparing thousands of meals to raise money for the Masonic Home For Children in Oxford, and the Masonic and Eastern Star Community in Greensboro. He was well loved and respected by his brotherhood. He will be remembered for his big heart, mischievous sense of humor, and award winning BBQ.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Kimberly Muhlheim and her husband Christopher Huebner of Atlanta, GA, and his brother Glenn Muhlheim of Tampa, FL.
Services will be held graveside at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens, 7600 ACC Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27617.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society
or Transitions LifeCare.
.