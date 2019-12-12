|
|
Bruno DeMolli
December 22, 1929 to November 25, 2019
Raleigh
Bruno DeMolli, adoring father, grandfather, great grandfather, classic gentleman, consummate professional, and world traveler passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He departed this world after a very brief illness, with his daughters by his side and the soundtrack to the Godfather playing in the background.
Bruno was a fierce lover of chocolate, his independence, family, friends, and helping with any house project that he was solicited to support by his sons-in-law. He was quick with a smile and gracious with his manners, and consistent with his character, he maintained his charm and sense of humor to the very end.
As the son of Italian immigrants, Bruno inherited not only his parents' language, traditions and work ethic, but also their intrepid desire to explore the unknown. It was through his careers in the Naval Investigative Service and then with the NC State Bar Association that he was able to spend time discovering the people, places and cultures that made life so much more interesting. Bruno was grateful for the ability to enjoy two careers that kept him fully engaged until he finally retired at the age of 82.
Bruno was always willing to take on a new adventure which he did over the past few years as exemplified by his trips to Italy for his granddaughter's wedding and Sydney, Australia where his daughter's family was living at the time. He was fortunate to live close by to his only grandson and cherished the time he spent with all his grandchildren.
Bruno preferred to avoid funerals as much as possible as he believed that you should pay respect to a person before they died, not after. To that end he was devoted to the people who meant the most to him: his extended family that are scattered around the country and Italy, his college friends from Youngstown, Ohio, and his colleagues that he had the great honor and pleasure to work with in Italy, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.
If you would like to honor Bruno during this holiday season, simply take a moment to do something kind for someone less fortunate and be sure to raise a glass and toast a man who enjoyed a life well lived. Meanwhile, his family will have a private celebration on the 22nd which would have been Bruno's 90th birthday. Eventually they will scatter his ashes in one of Bruno's most favorite places on the face of the earth - Lake Como, Italy.
Cards can be sent to the DeMolli Family at 1302 Rodessa Run, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences may be shared
at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019