Bryan Curtis McLamb
June 21, 1983 -May 3, 2020
Clayton
Bryan Curtis McLamb, 36, died Sunday. He was born in Wake County to Ronnie & Linda McLamb. Bryan worked as a Licensed General Contractor and owner operator of Atta Boy Transportation. Bryan had a wonderful personality and lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many people. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie McLamb, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie McLamb of the home, his daughters, Makayla & Bristol McLamb of the home, siblings, Rebecca Holden (Jericho) of Zebulon, & Christie Inge(Mike) of Chester VA, and nephew Dawson Douglas Holden.
Procession to Graveside will start at 10 am from Strickland's Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service 11:00 am, Saturday, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Zebulon. He will lie in state from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Friday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 8, 2020.