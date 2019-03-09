Bryan Joseph Ewing



March 6, 1959 – February 10, 2019



Garner



Bryan Joseph Ewing, 59, died on February 10th. Bryan was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Glenn and Jean Eckborg Ewing. The son of an Air Force veteran, Bryan lived in Kane, PA amongst other places with his family before eventually living in Cary, NC and graduating from Cary High School. After high school he served honorably in the US Army. Bryan had his own Lawncare business in the area for many years and built up a loyal customer base of people that still called him even after he was too sick to work.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 2:00 PM at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Rd. Garner, NC 27529. The family will receive friends following the service.



Survivors include his daughters, Rachel Fitzpatrick (Brian), Megan Dunn (Tammy). Parents, Glenn and Jean Ewing; sister, Terra Bentley (Dave); brothers, Dan Ewing (Nichole), Steve Ewing (Maria); grandchildren, Clark Dunn and Mackenzie Dunn; nieces and nephews; Chris Bentley, Jenn Warns, Dan Ewing and Samantha Ewing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in memory of Bryan.



Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary