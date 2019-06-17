Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy Owens


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Buddy Owens Obituary
Buddy Ray Owens

October 8, 1936 - June 13, 2019

Raleigh

A native of Marion, NC, he served in the US Army from 1954-1962 where he met his wife, Irene of 62 years. His service included one year in Korea at the end of the Korean War.

He was a lifelong proponent of civil rights and constitutional freedoms. This journey began as a freedom marcher in the 1960's in opposition to racism and ended with 20 years as President of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

He was self employed with ventures including Owens Motor Co, OCS and TriCec LLC.

He was a deep thinker with a lively sense of humor who always enjoyed a debate.

He is survived by his wife Irene Pringle Owens, son Mark Owens and granddaughter Kayla of Raleigh, daughter Martha Stallings (David), grandchildren Ellen Carter (Matt), Addison, and Elisa Stallings of Hendersonville and brother Eual Owens of Old Fort, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.