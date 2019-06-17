Buddy Ray Owens



October 8, 1936 - June 13, 2019



Raleigh



A native of Marion, NC, he served in the US Army from 1954-1962 where he met his wife, Irene of 62 years. His service included one year in Korea at the end of the Korean War.



He was a lifelong proponent of civil rights and constitutional freedoms. This journey began as a freedom marcher in the 1960's in opposition to racism and ended with 20 years as President of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.



He was self employed with ventures including Owens Motor Co, OCS and TriCec LLC.



He was a deep thinker with a lively sense of humor who always enjoyed a debate.



He is survived by his wife Irene Pringle Owens, son Mark Owens and granddaughter Kayla of Raleigh, daughter Martha Stallings (David), grandchildren Ellen Carter (Matt), Addison, and Elisa Stallings of Hendersonville and brother Eual Owens of Old Fort, NC. Published in The News & Observer on June 17, 2019