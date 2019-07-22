Buford L. Stancil



September 29, 1936 – July 20, 2019



Buford L. "Shorty" Stancil, 82 of Middlesex passed away Saturday. His funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Oak Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Flower Hill Road, Middlesex. The Rev. Clark Vincent will officiate.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening prior to the service from 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson.



"Shorty" retired from Davidson and Jones-Skanska for over forty years as a product superintendent. He built many school, office buildings and shopping centers across the state of North Carolina. He served his country with honor and pride with the US Army. "Shorty" was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and member of Cardinal Country Club for many years. He was an avid golfer and he loved to hunt and fish. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the world to him, and he loved spending time with them. "Shorty" was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



"Shorty" is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Linda Jo Godwin Stancil of the home; daughter, Jamie Walker and husband, Jeff; son, Joey Stancil and wife, Sandra; grandchildren, Jillian Smith, Landon Walker, Paige Stalcup, April Phillips, Samantha Tobias; great-grandchildren, Easton and Caden Smith, Aubrey Walker, Reese and Cara Walker and Riley and Kamryn Phillips and his sister, Margaret Stancil.



He was preceded in death by his grandson, Roger Walker; parents, George Vernon and Maude Cuddington Stancil; step-mother, Mavis Stancil; sisters, Ruth Lewis and Peggy Johnson; step-sister, Claudia Guzzo and step-brother, Ollie Hill.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 8164 Flower Hill Church Road, Middlesex, North Carolina 27557



