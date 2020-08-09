Burley Ballard

Burley Vincent Ballard



September 14, 1945 - June 2, 2020



Raleigh



Burley Vincent Ballard, 74, passed unexpectedly on June 2, 2020. Vince was born in Asheville to Burley and Julia Tatham Ballard. He moved to Raleigh and eventually retired from IBM, then worked another 20 years with the NC state government. He spent a lifetime researching genealogy and family history, organizing reunions for both the Ballards and the Tathams. He is survived by his sister, Libby, his two grown children, Patrick Ballard and Shannon Ballard Welch, four grandchildren, and countless friends and family who miss his deep voice and larger-than-life presence. Due to current conditions, Vince's celebration of life service is being planned for October and will be announced via his children's social media.



Vince loved the Beech community and organized many family reunions there. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Beech Community Club, 10 McDaris Cove Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.



