Burton Russell
Dr. Burton Lester Russell

February 20, 1930 ~ November 8, 2020

Raleigh

Dr. Burton Lester Russell, age 90, was reunited with his wife in Heaven on November 8, 2020. He was born in Battle Creek, Iowa on February 20, 1930 to Burton F. Russell and Mabel Glass. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 49 years, Janice Brownell. His brothers, George and Kenneth, and his sisters, Lilyan and Amy.

He was a Navy veteran, stationed in Japan. He retired from NC State where he taught theater and literacy classes. He was very involved in the Theater department. He also was employed by Ohio State in the Theater department. He earned his Doctoral from Ohio State University. He wrote, "Low on High", a play which was performed at Ohio State and North Carolina State, and at the Wooster Ohio Community Theater. He was involved in Japanese Theater and visited Japan numerous times.

He leaves behind his children, Laurinda Kemper (Paul) and Frank Russell.

His grandchildren, Jennifer Nicol (Bryan), Joshua Evans (Kellie) and Elijah Evans (Amanda).

He had six great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for a visitation at Montlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11 at 1:00PM. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Tim Bunn will be at 2:00PM following the visitation. A short graveside will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite literacy charity.


Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
NOV
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
