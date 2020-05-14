Melvin A. Scott, Jr.
"Butch"
October 25, 1951 - May 11, 2020
Clayton
Butch Scott of Clayton, NC, passed away at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. His 68 years were filled with family, friends, and many blessings. Butch never gave up when faced with difficult situations.
The day he married his bride Melinda, Butch wore the biggest smile. Butch and Melinda did not live in a house divided. They loved ECU football and Carolina basketball. They brought out the best in each other. Butch also cherished the time spent with Andy, Leslie, Drew and Daniel. his son and grandsons.
Butch's over 40-year career in banking was built on strong relationships. He prided himself in helping people meet their goals and fund their dreams.
Butch enjoyed great meals and good times with "The Brothers." Time spent at the coast was made more special with his Topsail Road Family. Great times were had sitting on the beach and throwing outrageous street parties.
Butch never met a stranger. He made each community he lived a better place. He served on the Warrenton Town council, was a founding director of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City, and served as a volunteer fireman in Trenton.
Butch served as Treasurer for the Kinston-Lenoir Co. Chamber of Commerce, Past President of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce and Past President of the Johnston County Community Foundation. He supported conservation efforts through the Johnston County Chapter of Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Rudene Scott of Selma, NC. He is survived by his loving wife Melinda R. Scott, son Andy Scott and wife Leslie, and grandsons Drew and Daniel. His family included Sandra and Butch Hassell, Ahoskie, and Vernie and Danny Edwards, Pine Level. He is also survived by Kim House, his cousin who was the sister he never had and was his partner in crime. He loved being part of the Roberson Clan and was proud to be the Uncle of Marcus Roberson, Asheville, and Ryan Roberson, Wilmington.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at the Selma Memorial Gardens. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can visit Parish Funeral Home in Selma on Friday, May 15, between 9 am and 5 pm. Donations in memory of Butch can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News and Observer on May 14, 2020.