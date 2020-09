C. Ben JonesMay 4, 1919 - June 23, 2020ApexC. Ben Jones, 101, born May 4, 1919, passed away peacefully at his home and was received into the loving arms of God on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am. For those unable to attend, we invite you to watch via livestream (see link at ApexFuneral.net ).