Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Service 11:00 AM Edenton Street United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for C. Gulledge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? C. Brooks Gulledge

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Charles Brooks Gulledge



Raleigh



Charles Brooks Gulledge, 76, died on Tuesday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Monroe, NC to Herman Wells Gulledge and Margaret Brooks Gulledge on April 24, 1943, the same day his father received his WWII draft notice. Brooks grew up in Hamlet, NC, spending his childhood swimming and skiing with the James sisters at Hoot and Holler, the name of their beloved house on the lake. A graduate of Darlington Preparatory School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Brooks first worked at Southern National Bank in Lumberton, NC and, shortly thereafter, moved to Raleigh to work with real estate developer, John O. D. Williams. He furthered his knowledge of building and real estate transactions while working for Cameron Brown in both Raleigh and Washington, DC.



Following his years with Cameron Brown, he spent many years as an independent contractor and homebuilder: he built houses with his long-time friend, Tom Blanton, worked with JAG, Inc. to build senior congregate care centers, and established Gulledge Building Company, Inc. An impeccable builder, Brooks was vigilant in ensuring his homes were of the highest quality. He worked for years with a talented team of custom cabinet makers, carpenters, electricians, framers, and decorators. Several said they loved working for Brooks because of his kind, patient way of delegating and listening. He was a man of his word, and he would not rest until all of his home buyers were fully satisfied. He received thank you notes from his buyers and, through the years, heard repeated compliments from those whose homes he had built.



Active for years in the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County, Brooks served on the HBA Board of Directors, the Public Relations Committee, the Government Affairs Committee, the NC Housing Hall of Fame Board of Governors, the NC Building Code Council, and the National Association Board of Directors. He was one of the top twenty-five most active Spike Club members, recruiting at least two new members to HBA each year. He served as HBA President and received the honor of Distinguished Past President. His homes received special recognition from the Parade of Homes. Soon after his retirement, he was inducted into the HBA Hall of Fame.



He was selected to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee for Wake County Schools Facilities Planning and Funding. A long time active member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church and the Jubilee Sunday School class, he was an especially active board member of the Ruth Sheets Center at Edenton Street United Methodist Church. Brooks was a hole-in-one-making golfer, and he also loved to visit Oriental, NC to spend weekends on his sailboat, the "Blue Heaven II." He used to joke that he traded in his sailboat for children, and he loved being a father to Jim and Laura. He was the self-appointed photographer for all of his children's special events, always making copies of his pictures to share with participating families. Photography being a passion, he took beautiful pictures of each North Carolina lighthouse. In recent years, he took much pleasure from watching hummingbirds, managing to snap a picture of a hummingbird drinking from a small feeder held in his mouth (a picture that was later published in the N&O).



A true Tar Heel, Brooks was devoted to his alma mater and, for years, never missed a football or basketball game played in Chapel Hill. A photograph of the Old Well won him third place in an Our State magazine photography contest. His memories of being in school in Chapel Hill were joyous, and he loved all things Carolina.



Brooks is survived by his wife, Mary Creech Gulledge and children, James Brooks Gulledge and Laura Parker Gulledge; his brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Cindy Gulledge; nephew Wells Gulledge, his wife, Dawnn, and their children, Brinkley and Baker; and nephew Mark Gulledge, his wife Felisia, and their daughter, Carley.



The service to honor Brooks's life will be held at Edenton Street United Methodist Church on Monday, July 8, at 11:00 AM. All are invited to the reception in the Garden Gallery directly following the service. Memorials may be made to the Ruth Sheets Adult Day Care Center at Edenton Street United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are being made by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on July 5, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries