C. Cliff Wilcoxen
1936 - 2020
Today, May 30, 2020, I experienced the last tick on my earthly clock. Thank you Lord for a wonderful life and I am looking forward to continuing one with you. I was preceded in death by my father, Charles Stewart Wilcoxen (1952), my wife, Naomi Ruth Stueber Wilcoxen (1995), and my mother, Violet Matilda Seelhorst Wilcoxen (2002).

I am survived by my daughters Beth Ann Wilcoxen Dazey and Janice Lynn Wilcoxen Brown, my sister Dorothy Jean Wilcoxen Kinsman and my beloved Lois Elaine Walker, Beth's husband Kenneth Lee Dazey, Jan's husband Alan David Brown, Dotty's husband Richard Kinsman and blessed with eight (8) grandchildren Chellie Ann Dazey Bowerman and husband Marshall Bowerman, Bradley Stuart Dazey and wife Rebecca Dazey, Alexander Scott Dazey, Benjamin David Dazey and wife Elise Dazey, Zachary Wolfe Brown, Samual Harrison Brown, Julia Diana Dazey and Aaron Timm Dazey, and Great Grandchildren Tesla Dazey and Lincoln Dazey.

I was born on October 14, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA, graduated from Avalon High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957. With the help of the G.I. Bill, I attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BBA in Accounting (1961) and went to work for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. In 1981, after relocations to Lexington, KY, NY City, Austin, TX, Franklin Lakes, NJ, Paris, France and back to Franklin Lakes, we move to Research Triangle Park, in NC, and subsequently retired in 1992. I enjoyed spending time with my family at Church activities in all of the towns in which we lived, tennis, golf, singing in choirs, surf fishing at Emerald Isle, NC and especially taking each of my grandchildren one-on-one for a week on Intergenerational Elderhostel trips.

Arrangements will be by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh.

A private memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Raleigh on Sunday, June 7, 2020. A recording or live-stream will be available for friends and family at YouTube.com/GSLCRaleigh that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Meals on Wheels of Wake County. Burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, PA with my wife. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
