C. Douglas Young
July 13, 1944 - July 8, 2020
ROLESVILLE
Clyde "Douglas" Young, 75, of Rolesville passed away at his home surrounded by family on July 8, 2020. He was born in Wake County on July 13, 1944 to the late Clyde and Emma Holden Young. Douglas graduated from Rolesville High School in 1962. Douglas was a devoted husband, father, Granddaddy, and friend to many. He had a broad smile, kind heart and a wonderful sense of humor. Douglas never met a stranger. He loved asking people about their lives and developing friendships.
Douglas worked with the Department of Transportation Materials and Test division for forty years. He enjoyed traveling the state from Murphy to Manteo where he made many friends throughout the years. As an inspector with the DOT, Douglas tested parts of the original Bonner Bridge. He was able to travel last summer with his family to see the new Bonner bridge constructed over parts of the original bridge.
Douglas joined the Rolesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department on December 16th 1966 when he was 22 years old. He loved the brotherhood of the Fire Department. He responded to 1000's of calls assisting his neighbors and citizens in their time of need around Rolesville, Wake Forest and Wake County for 54 years. In February 2020, he received an award for the 2019 First Responder recognition program. He was a mentor to the new members and actively ran calls until his health did not allow this last year. His Firemen brothers, continued to support and included him in their calls by blowing their sirens every time they passed by his home. It always brought a smile to his face and he would say, "Go get it boys!"
Douglas loved being outdoors and was an avid gardener. Anyone passing by his home could admire the beautiful azaleas and flowers, many of which he rooted himself. He loved sharing these plants with family and friends. In 2018, he was recognized with Rolesville's Yard of the month. Douglas also enjoyed planting a yearly vegetable garden. When Douglas was not gardening, he could often be found on Moores Pond fishing with family and friends. He loved watching the sunset over Moores Pond with his wife, Patsy.
A drive through visitation will be held at Rolesville Baptist Church behind the Family Life Center on Friday, July 10 from 6:30pm – 8:00pm. A celebration of life service for Douglas will be held at 10 o'clock on Saturday morning, July 11th in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery. We invite you to share stories and memories of Douglas during the service or you can send your memory to douglasyoungmemories@gmail.com. Please observe social distancing and wear a face covering if you are able to join us. This service will be live streamed for those unable to attend or would like to watch the service later.To access the live stream go to www.brightfunerals.com
and click on live stream arrow at the bottom of Mr. Young's tribute.
Douglas left behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Patsy, his children – David Young, Karen Gay & husband Monty, Grandsons – Josh & Jonathan Gay. He is also survived by sisters – Betty Abernethy (Bob), Linda Barnes (Gary), and sister-in-law Harriett Young. He had many special nieces, nephews and cousins in his life.
He was predeceased by his parents Clyde & Emma Young and brother Bobby Wade Young.
Memorial contributions can be made to Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Cary, NC 27513 or any charity of your choice
.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919-556-5811) www.brightfunerals.com