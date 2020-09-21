1/1
C. Eugene Perry
1937 - 2020
C. Eugene Perry

April 19, 1937 - September 19, 2020

WAKE FOREST

C. Eugene Perry, 83, of Wake Forest, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wake County, the son of the late C. E. "Huncie" Perry and Grace Fuller Perry and was a member of Rolesville Baptist Church. Eugene was retired from Westinghouse as a Supervisor and served in the Naval Reserve for 8 years. He was an avid hunter and sportsman and enjoyed playing golf, eating, cooking and traveling. One of his most memorable trips was driving to Alaska in his motorhome. He was a licensed pilot and owned his own plane for many years. During that time, he survived 2 crashes. Eugene liked riding motorcycles, building hotrods and attending car shows.

Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock, Tuesday afternoon, September 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rolesville Baptist church Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing is requested. The livestream for this service can be accessed at www.brightfunerals.com and clicking on Tributes. Click on the obituary for Eugene Perry and click on "Access Video" at the bottom of the obituary.

Eugene is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jimmie Lou Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Perry; his daughter, Rhonda Perry Eason, and by a younger brother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rolesville Baptist

Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571 or to the Wake County SPCA, 200 Pet Finder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587 or at the cemetery immediately following the service.

www.brightfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Bright Funeral Home
