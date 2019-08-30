Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
Burial
Following Services
Bells Baptist Church Cemetery
686-932 Hortons Pond Rd.
Apex, NC
1950 - 2019
C. Garry Edwards Obituary
C. Garry Edwards

Fuquay Varina

C. Garry Edwards, 69, of Fuquay Varina passed away, Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Garry was born February 3, 1950 in Woodbine, Georgia, to the late James & Louise Edwards. Garry enjoyed spending time racing cars, building model airplanes, and playing football. He spent many years riding motorcycles, attending bike week in Myrtle Beach and camping. In his professional career, Garry spent many years as an auto mechanic and owned several businesses. Garry enjoyed playing music and cooking. His greatest passion was spending time with his best buddy, Chopper, his friends and family. Garry is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Bill Browning, his Uncle Buddy, and his Aunt Ruth. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Cathy, his beloved cousin, Kelly Guyett, his daughters, Cindy Edwards, Kelly Bell (Ricky); his sisters, Debbie Hicks, Alexis Nutt (Kevin), his grandchildren, Hannah & Christopher Tant, Cheyanne, Kaitlyn, and Mason Bell and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, from 6:00 pm - 8:00pm at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11am at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502 with burial to immediately follow at Bells Baptist Church Cemetery 686-932 Hortons Pond Rd. Apex, NC 27523. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Garry's honor to Bells Baptist Church Cemetery, 1274 Farrington Rd. Apex, NC 27523.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 30, 2019
