C. Perry Colwell III
January 23, 1927 - October 3, 2020
Chapel Hill
Perry was born January 23, 1927 in Philadelphia. His parents, Chauncey P. Colwell and Louise Rives Colwell, and his sisters, Marguerite Colwell Pennypacker, Louise Sherman Colwell predeceased him. Perry is survived by his beloved wife Betty Jean Neese, his son Chauncey P. Colwell (Karen Anderson), his daughter Louise Eyes (Paul) and his grandchildren Emma (Justin), Katie and Tommy Eyes.
Perry lived with his family in Bala-Cynwyd, Pa during his childhood and youth. Following high school he joined the US Army in 1945 and served in the Signal Corps until 1947, and the Army Reserves for several more years. In 1948 he joined Bell of Pennsylvania as a Lineman and after four years became a Central Office Switchman. Following a management training program he served in a variety of operating and accounting positions. In 1971 he transferred to AT&T in New York and over the next years worked in a number of controller and financial positions. He became Corporate Vice President and Controller and then Senior Vice President-Financial Management before his retirement at age 65 in 1992.
Betty and Perry moved to Chapel Hill, NC shortly after his retirement. As a community volunteer Perry worked with a number of nonprofit organizations. He joined the Executive Service Corps where he served for many years as a consultant to nonprofit organizations, board member and board chair. He also served as a board member for a number of nonprofits including Planned Parenthood of Central North Carolina, the Museum of Life and Science, the Center for Child and Family Health, The Women's Center, the Triangle Community Foundation and others.
Perry enjoyed playing tennis and squash for much of his life. Betty and Perry loved to travel and they visited many parts of the world. Perry was a lifelong motorcycle and sports car enthusiast. He and Betty participated in a number of antique motorcycle events, and toured the Alps and Morocco by motorcycle. Perry and his son Chip completed 15 motorcycle tours in Europe which was a source of great pleasure and happiness for both. He was so proud of his daughter Louise who is a wonderful wife and mother, and continues an outstanding career as a nurse.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Triangle Community Foundation, 324 Blackwell Street, Durham, NC 27701, Planned Parenthood of South Atlantic, 100 South Boylan Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603, or The Compass Center, 210 Henderson Street, NC 27514.
