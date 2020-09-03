1/1
C. Wilbur Southall Jr.
1938 - 2020
C. Wilbur Southall, Jr.

October 28, 1938 ~ September 1, 2020

Louisburg

Clellan Wilbur Southall, Jr., 81, left us to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. Wilbur was born on October 28, 1938 to the late Josephine Strange and Clellan Wilbur "Jerry" Southall, Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Southall; a daughter, Dianne Southall; and a grandson, Kyle Lewis. He was a member and previously served as a deacon at Maple Springs Baptist Church; he also served in the National Guard. Wilbur loved his family dearly, he loved farming and raising cattle, he enjoyed feeding the birds and watching his hummingbirds.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Maple Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Doug Moore officiating.

Wilbur is survived by his daughters, Sherry Lewis (Brent), Kathy Southall (Fred Vangorder), and Jennifer Parrish (Lewis); grandchildren, Jonathan Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Megan Hughes (John), Chandler Parrish, Leah Tharrington, and Chase Parrish; great granddaughter, Kylie Hughes; his sister, Faye Harrison and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.


Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maple Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
