Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Enochville
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Enochville
Interment
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Morgan – Lewis Family Cemetery
1747 Carlyle Rd
Pilot, NC
Cale Lewis Obituary
Cale Melloy Lewis

January 14, 1967 - July 31, 2019

Kannapolis

Cale Melloy Lewis, 52, of Kannapolis passed away July 31, 2019. He worked for Sysco Guest Supply for over 20 years. Cale graduated from Vance Senior High School in Hendersonville, NC and attended UNCW and was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity.

To know Cale was to love him. He never met a stranger. Cale loved sports. An animal lover, he could never turn away a fur baby in need.

Cale was proceeded in death by his grandparents Adell and Floyd Lewis and Hazel and Grover Jeffreys; and father and mother in-law Fred and Glenda Carmichael.

He leaves behind his wife Lisa and daughter Emily; his parents Cortez and Alma Lee Lewis; brother in-laws, Blaine Carmichael and wife Denise, Cannon Carmichael and wife Kim; nephews, Dakota, Tray and Shay Carmichael; and several aunts, uncles and cousins he loved very much.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Enochville. Rev. Ron Tosten will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at the church. Interment will be Sunday August 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Morgan – Lewis Family Cemetery, 1747 Carlyle Rd. Pilot, NC.

Online condolences may expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 3, 2019
