Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Calvin Bryant Jones

Calvin Bryant Jones Obituary
Calvin Bryant Jones

January 8, 1937 - May 12, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Calvin Bryant Jones, age 82, passed away on May 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Calvin was born in Wake county and always called Fuquay home. He graduated from Fuquay Varina High School in 1955. Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he was an Air Traffic Controller. He served in multiple tours in Vietnam and had assignments in Germany, Philippines, Greenland, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina before retiring from Pope AFB NC. Entered USAF June 6, 1955 - Retired USAF September 1, 1975. Notable metals include Bronze Star Medal (BSM), National Defense Service Medal (Vietnam) and Meritorious Service Medal. After the USAF, he worked for another 16 years in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Myrtle Beach and RDU. Total federal service 36.5 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert A. Jones and Roselma E. Fowler; brother, Haywood "Judson" Jones; granddaughter, Laura Gay.

He is survived by his sister, Phyllis J Mclamb and husband, Garland (Fuquay); son, Tim Jones and wife, Karyn Jones (Raleigh); daughter, Kim Gay (Erwin); sister-in-law, Marion C. Jones; grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Rachyl Jones, Camden Jones, Christy Sandy and Kelli Gay; great grandchildren, Alexis Champion, Destini Champion, Emily Gay and Heather Pollard; best friend, Bobby Wilson.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019
