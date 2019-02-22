Calvin "Cal" Ross Parks, Jr.



June 3, 1922 – February 16, 2019



Cary



Calvin Ross Parks, Jr. died at Glenaire Retirement Community on February 16, 2019. He was the son of Calvin Ross and Lottie Little Parks, one of seven children, born in Huntersville, NC.



Cal attended public schools in Mecklenburg County and graduated from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. He then served in the US Army and the Army Air Corps from 1942-1946.



He married Helen Sue Kendrick on May 28, 1950 at First Baptist Church in Shelby, NC, and they were happily married for 60 years.



After working as a salesman in different capacities for several years, Cal went back to school at Union/PSCE in Richmond, VA, to train for work in the church. He was certified as a DCE and also as a church business administrator (FCBA). Cal served as Director of Christian Education (DCE) in three churches, the longest for nineteen years at First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC.



His volunteer work included being a docent at the NC State Capitol, a member of the Raleigh Historic Properties Commission, and a volunteer at WakeMed Hospitals in Raleigh and Cary.



Cal was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and son, Gary William Parks. He is survived by a son, Calvin Ross Parks III and wife, Rose of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Matthew (Amber), Andrew (Jamie), Zachary (Rebecca), Samuel, Rebekah, and Makayla; great grandchildren, Hudson, Kara, Rylee, Ashlynn, Evelyn, and Penelope; and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 25th at Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Huntersville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Foundation, 120 W. Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601 or to the Glenaire Foundation, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2019