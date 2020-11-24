Cam Wheeler

April 28, 1952 - November 21, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Raleigh -- CLAUDE CAMERON "CAM" WHEELER, III, 68, died Saturday, November 21, at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham of Parkinson's Disease.

A native of Orange County, who spent his formative years in Creedmoor, he was the son of the late Claude C. Wheeler, Jr., and Velva Lamm Wheeler.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Brown Wheeler of Raleigh; a sister, Lynda W. Simmons of Wake Forest and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Wheeler (Debbie) of Creedmoor; two sons, Kevin C. Wheeler (Tara) of Charlotte and David S. Wheeler of Raleigh; and one grandson, Levi Wheeler.

Cam was a 1974 engineering graduate of North Carolina State University. After graduation, he began his career in engineering at what is now Duke Energy and remained with that organization until retiring in 2012.

Cam was known as a faithful husband, a steady friend, a loving father and engaging colleague to all who knew him. His calm, but forceful presence will be missed by all.

In light of current health and well-being concerns, the family has chosen to hold a private memorial at this time. An appropriate celebration of Cam's life will be scheduled when we can gather safely and share the many blessings and good times that Cam bestowed upon us all.

In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation.





