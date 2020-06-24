Camila Crampton

Camila Walters Crampton
Raleigh
Camila Walters Crampton, 76, of Raleigh, died Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday at Hall-Wynn Funeral Home in Durham. Internment will take place 2:00pm Friday at Guilford Memorial Park. Due to Coviod-19 restrictions, there will not be a formal visitation but friends are welcome to will take place Friday at 2:00pm at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro.
Face coverings and social distancing will be appreciated.
Born in Torrance,, CA, and raised in Greensboro, NC, Mrs. Crampton was the daughter of the late James Bennett Walters and Camilla Threlkel Walters.
She is survived by her children Jim Crampton of Silver Spring, MD, Camilla Crampton of Cary, NC, Stuart Crampton of Washington, D.C., brother James B. Walters V of Greensboro, NC, loving partner Malvern F. King of Durham, NC, grandchildren Hazel Franks and Chase Franks, Ama Crampton, Sebastian Crampton, niece Kyla Doughty of Petaluma, CA, nephew Niles Walters of Hurst, TX, son-in-law Matt Franks of Cary and daughter-in-law Violeta Roman of Washington, D.C.
Camilla was a graduate of Greensboro High School 1962, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, BS Medical Technology 1966, and earned a Medical Technology degree from Duke University 1967.
At UNC-Chapel Hill, Camilla was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and active in student government. Camilla worked at Hale High School in Raleigh, Raleigh Medical Group, and enjoyed a long career at UNC at Chapel Hill Student Health
During her career at UNC Student Health, she served as a State Employees Association of North Carolina Representative. Camilla was a long-time swimming official for Lakemont Swim Club, the Tarheel Aqua Racers, North Carolina Swimming, and USA Swimming. Camilla also served as NC Swimming AG Chair and was the recipient of the North Carolina Swimming Phillips 66 Volunteer of the Year in 1983.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).
For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live-streamed 2:00 pm Thursday at www.hallwynne.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.