Candace Debnam Martin



December 4, 1949 - April 30, 2019



Zebulon



Mary Candace Debnam Martin passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Candace was born on December 4, 1949 to Wilbur T. Debnam and Dorothy H. Debnam, both of whom predeceased her. Candace grew up in Zebulon, and graduated from Wakelon High School and Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). For most of her adult life Candace was an elementary school teacher in Wake County. She began teaching at Zebulon Elementary, and eventually transitioned to E.C. Brooks Elementary in Raleigh where she retired after more than 30 years of service. One of her biggest interests outside of work was a fondness for the beach. After numerous family vacations over the years, she eventually decided to relocate to Emerald Isle to be closer to where she found the most happiness.



Candace and her husband, Stephen T. Martin, perished in the same automobile collision. She is survived by her son, Winfrey Thomas Martin, III and wife, Angela and her son, Christian Debnam Martin and wife, Heather. Her grandchildren are William and Melina Martin and Franklin Martin. She is also survived by her brother, W. Thurston Debnam, Jr., nieces Mary



Paul Debnam Cantin, Anne Thurston Debnam and Parker Leigh Debnam.



There will be an informal visitation at Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Avenue in Zebulon on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. To honor her wishes, flipflops are encouraged. In lieu of memorial gifts, the family recommends reaching out to a local public school teacher to offer support and assistance. Published in The News & Observer from May 8 to May 9, 2019