Caren Ann Ekenstierna
November 9, 1946 - October 11, 2019
Raleigh
Caren Ann Ekenstierna, 72, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on October 11th after a long battle with cancer.
Caren was a business owner for many years and finished out her career as a project manager for IBM.
Caren was predeceased by her parents John and Irene, and her husband Peter. She is survived by her three siblings Christine, Cathie, and John, her four children, Peter, John, Leah, and Mercedes, her six grandchildren and her two great grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private service.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 14, 2019