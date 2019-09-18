|
Carey Clinton Copeland
November 19, 1924 - September 16, 2019
Pittsboro
Mr. Carey Clinton Copeland, 94, passed away at his Pittsboro home Monday, September 16, 2019.
Clinton was born November 19, 1924 in Chatham County, NC, the son of the late Lucian Copeland and Nina Moore. He graduated from Bells School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He was honorably discharged from the Navy to return home and work the family farm at his father's death. Clinton was a gas station/country store manager for many years in addition to working the tobacco farm.
He was married to the former Joyce Boykin for 45 years, until her passing in 2015.
Survivors include his daughter, Jan Copeland Lienau and her husband OB of Pittsboro; grandson, Clint Lienau of Austin, TX; Forever Family Members, Chuck and Vanda Miller of Matthews, NC their son Christopher Miller of Monroe, NC and their daughter Elizabeth Lee and husband Mathias, sons Harry and Jack Lee of Monroe NC, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends at the Copeland home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held on Thursday the 19th at the Pittsboro United Methodist Church at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Clinton's memory to:
The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford; 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 18, 2019