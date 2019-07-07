Carey Noel Weston



September 11, 1945 – July 4, 2019



Garner



As the first City Horticulturist for Raleigh, Noel established two American Hemerocallis Display Gardens, Jaycee Park and Fletcher Park. He later received that designation for Lakeview Daylily Farm. After leading the efforts to re-landscape Pullen Park, he received Raleigh's Employee of the Year Award in 1976.



Noel was the son of the late Rev. W. A. Weston and Bertha Bell Weston and the brother of the late W. A. "Bert" Weston, Jr. He leaves his wife of forty-nine years, Molly Johnson Weston, and daughter Erin L. Weston. Both live in Garner.



Molly and Erin extend sincere thanks to his faithful caregivers Lydia Aryee, Nicole Holland, Ebony Keith, and Beatrice Opoku; and to the marvelous folks at Amedisys Hospice who have provided expert care and guidance during the last stages of Noel's life. He died Thursday morning at his home in Garner after suffering a major stroke at his beloved Lakeview Daylily Farm in July 2017.



A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019