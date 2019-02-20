Carita H. Carr



June 18, 1919 - February 16, 2019



Stedman



Carita Horne Carr, resident of Gardens of Roseboro Assisted Living Facility passed away February 16, 2019. She was 99 years old, in ill health, and said she was ready to go. Her husband, Leo Dawson Carr predeceased her eight years ago and now they are together again. Carita and her husband lived together in Stedman, N. C. and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary before he died. She was born June 18th, 1919 as the first child of Stacy and Maggie Averitt Horne of Stedman, NC.



She was predeceased by her father and mother and her brothers, David Horne and Lambert Horne of Stedman. She is survived by her son, Dr. Dawson Verdery Carr and wife Bobbi of Seven Lakes, NC and her daughter Ann Mabe and husband Mark of Stedman, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Annette Lockamy of Stedman, as well as by five grandchildren: Larry Carr (wife Debbie) of Mint Hill, NC; Rebecca Schrodt (husband Steve) of McLendon Hills, NC; Scott Carr of Raleigh, NC; Greg Carr of Waxhaw, NC and Amy Bradshaw of Stedman, NC.



She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Brandi Carr of Charlotte, NC; Trevor Carr of Mint Hill, NC; Andrew Schrodt of McLendon Hills, NC; Jordan Schrodt of McLendon Hills, NC and Devin Carr of Raleigh, NC.



Carita attended Worth's Business College in Fayetteville, NC, worked several years as a coordinator of the Girl Scouts of Cumberland County and later retired as business manager for the Cumberland County Library in Fayetteville, NC. She and her husband were members of Cokesbury Methodist Church in Stedman, NC.



Funeral arrangements are by Butler Funeral Home in Stedman, NC, her funeral at Cokesbury Methodist Church in Stedman, and burial beside her husband at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville.