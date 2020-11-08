Dr. Carl William Anderson



May 19, 1944 - October 21, 2020



Chapel Hill



Dr. Carl William Anderson, 76, died October 21, 2020 at his home in Chapel Hill, NC after valiantly fighting gastric cancer for a little over a year. Carl W. Anderson was born May 19, 1944 in Washington DC to LaVerne and Carl E. Anderson. Dr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary E. Anderson of Chapel Hill, NC; son, Carl E. Anderson, wife Paola and granddaughter Luna of Bogota, Colombia; brother, Douglas E. Anderson and wife Lee of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Lois Anderson Annab of Chapel Hill, NC and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A daughter, Christine E. Anderson, predeceased Carl in 2019. Carl and his wife both graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1962. Carl went on to earn a B.A. in chemistry and physics from Harvard University in 1966 and a Ph.D. In microbiology from Washington University in 1970. He was a postgraduate fellow and later a staff scientist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and later joined the Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, NY for a 36-year career where he eventually became chair of the Biology Department from 1999 to his retirement in 2011. Carl's seminal discoveries included the discovery and initial characterization of DNA-activated protein kinase (DNA-PK), an enzyme in human cells that is critical for the repair of DNA strand break, as well as the importance of modifications of another tumor suppressor gene called p53. His contributions in cancer biology influenced the research of many other scientists. After retirement, Carl and his wife Mary returned to Chapel Hill and built a new home, but he continued to be active in science as a guest researcher in Dr. Michael Resnick's Laboratory at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) in RTP. He also continued to be an active member of the community and was on the Board of Directors at the Capel Hill Historical Society and an active member of the North Carolina Botanical Garden. Carl's passions outside of science were his love of Morgan Creek and hiking the many trails of the Botanical Gardens, traveling the world, watching UNC football and basketball teams and genealogy research of his Scandinavian ancestry including the Anderson (Swedish) and Larsen (Danish) families. He will be treasured by many and missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to both The Chapel Hill Historical Society PO Box 9032 Chapel Hill, NC 27515 and the NC Botanical Garden CB #3375 Allen Educational Center UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-3375.



