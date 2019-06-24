|
|
Carl Brooks Murphey
November 20, 1944 – June 21, 2019
Archer Lodge
Carl Brooks Murphey, 74, died Friday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Foster & Bonnie Murphey. He was a Research Technician with NC State University. Carl had a great sense of humor and a heart for service to his family & community. He especially loved taking his sweet Charlie Brown for daily rides on the golf cart.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lois Lamm Murphey, children, Louis Murphey, Amy Tart, and Lisa Hendrickson (Rich), granddaughter, Elizabeth Tart, all from Clayton, brother Neil Murphey (Barbara) of Winder, GA, and fur baby, Charlie.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions can be made to White Oak Baptist Church.
Visitation on Tuesday, June 25 at White Oak Baptist Church from 12:30-2:00 pm, with service to immediately follow.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019