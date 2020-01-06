|
Carl William "Bill" Cousins
Knightdale
Carl William Cousins passed away on January 4, 2020 at Transitions/Hospice at the end of a series of complications related to long term Type I Diabetes. Known his entire life as "Bill," he was born on May 5, 1957 in Raleigh to William Hampton Cousins and Elizabeth Lucille Clayton Cousins, both of whom predecease him. The family lived in Johnston and Wake Counties.
Surviving family members include his wife, Deedy Wells Cousins and his sister, Dale Cousins (Bill Cotter). Bill is also survived and lovingly remembered by his son Will Cousins (Casey Francis Cousins) and step daughters Michelle McDilda Hewett (Andy Hewett) and Kristen McDilda Vaughan. He was "Paw" to seven grandchildren: Gabe, William, and Paisley Cousins, Cole, Nathan, and Wells Hewett, and Addison Vaughan.
Bill graduated from Vaiden Whitley (now East Wake) High School and enjoyed being a band parent there when the children were young. He retired as an Emergency Responder/Communicator with the City of Raleigh after 28 years and was a volunteer fireman in Knightdale. He enjoyed his mornings at Paul Lee's Cash Grocery, fishing at Surf City, sitting on the pier overlooking White Lake, and caring for his fur companions, Ace and Buddy.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home. The family encourages friends to bring a "Bill" story to share.
Contributions may be made to Eastern Wake Fire Department.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020