Carl R. Granath
1930-2020
Chapel Hill, NC
Carl Granath was the life of the party if you could get him to go. He was a lifelong liberal arts student. Carl served in the Air Force during the Korean War shooting a camera in the south of France while developing an enduring love of languages. He was in demand as a writer, art director and voice talent during his long career with major advertising agencies in Chicago but hated watching commercials. He was an animator and cartoonist who grew up idolizing Walt Disney and Charles Shultz but it was his work as a songwriter and lyricist that inspired cartoonists. Carl's "Armour Hot Dog Song" was featured in Pixar's animated feature "Monsters Inc" and on an episode of "The Simpsons." Carl worked with comedians Steve Allen and John Cleese, Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton and country music star Roy Clark. He created countless logos, t-shirts, invitations and posters for different causes and projects throughout his career. Pittsboro's City Hall still flies the flag Carl designed. Carl was a talented painter, an avid tennis player and skier. The Parkinson's group with Fearrington Cares provided support and friendship to Carl and Anne for many years. Carl was a lover not a fighter, but he battled the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease with patience and humor for 24 years. Carl passed away on May 28 at the age of 89.
Carl was a loving husband, brother and father. He is survived by his wife Anne, his son Bruce Granath and daughter-in-law Erika Löwstedt-Granath, his daughter Cathy Granath Kimble, his son-in-law Rick Kimble, his 4 adored grandchildren August and Alexander Granath, Matthew and Helen Kimble, as well as in-laws Jan Granath, Betty Tukey, Hugh and Diane Williams. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved big brother, John Granath, as well his parents, Carl Eugene and Helen Margaret Granath.
It is with deep appreciation and gratitude that we thank Carl's caregivers who enriched our lives: Consuelo Rodriguez (with Aegis) his 'best friend' and companion, Phyllis Sheref (at Carol Woods), and the wonderful staff at Carolina Meadows, especially nursing station #2 at The Pines.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration in Carl's honor will be scheduled at a later date.
Remembrances may be sent to the organizations that had an impact on Carl's life: The Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate; Fearrington Cares: https://fearringtoncares.org/donate/; UNC Hospice: https://hospice.io/care/unc-hospice-pittsboro-nc/
Condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com
