L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Rolesville Baptist Church
203 E Young St
Rolesville, NC
Burial
Following Services
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
3417 Rolesville Rd
Wendell, NC
Carl Leon Jones

Wake Forest

Carl Leon Jones, 84, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born in Wake County on December 2, 1934. Carl retired as a senior photo lab technician from Westinghouse after 35 years, while also operating the family farm. He loved sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors and spending as much time outside as he could.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, 27545 and other times at the home.

Funeral service 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rolesville Baptist Church, 203 E Young St, Rolesville, 27571. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, 3417 Rolesville Rd, Wendell, NC 27591 with Masonic Rites, Rolesville Lodge #683.

Carl is survived by his wife, Lakey Duvall Jones; sons: Jerry E. Jones, Barry T. Jones and wife, Debbie; grandchildren: Sumer Jones Armstrong and husband, Jordan, Victoria Jones, Christopher Kearney, Zachary Jones, Isabel Jones, Tanner Jones, Austin Kearney, Kolby Jones; sister, Doris Andrews and husband Carl and brother-in-law, Billy Timberlake.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby E. Jones and grandson, Garrett Jones; sister, Abby Timberlake.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund or The Masonic and Eastern Star Home, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
