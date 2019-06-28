Carl Waldemar Nielsen, Jr.



November 23, 1941 - June 25, 2019



Apex



Carl W. Nielsen, Jr., 77, of Apex, NC, formerly of Millbury, MA, passed into God's grace on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Carl was born on November 23, 1941 in Norwood, MA to the late Carl and Patricia Nielsen (Antanaricius).



He graduated from Marshfield High School (MA) in 1959 and Boston College in 1964. Carl was inducted into the Marshfield Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. He was state champion pole vaulter at Marshfield High. Carl worked in retail purchasing and retired to Apex in 2004 where he ran an online business with his wife.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Nielsen (Houghton) and granddaughter, Taylor Nielsen.



Carl is survived by his five children, Eric Nielsen (Jennifer); Laura McGowan (Colin); Tricia Benedix; David Nielsen; and Matthew Nielsen.



A remembrance will be held in his honor at a later date in Massachusetts.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Transitions Lifecare, 200 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607. Published in The News & Observer on June 28, 2019