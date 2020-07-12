1/
Carl Orville Clark
1938 - 2020
Carl Orville Clark

Zebulon

Carl Orville Clark, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born January 7, 1938 in Cook County, Illinois to the late Orville Clinton Clark and Helen Tomsak Clark. Carl honorably served his country in the US Army in the 131st Infantry. He retired as a small business owner of a lawn mower repair shop.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church, 615 Mack Todd Rd, Zebulon. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Wendell. Those who wish to view prior to the service may do so from 1:15 to 1:45 pm, in the church sanctuary.

Surviving: wife, Kathleen Bautista Clark; sons: James Allan Clark (Jennifer), Byron Staggs (Kari); daughters: Sandra Clark Elkins, Laura Smith; grandchildren: Gary Smith, Meghan Clark, Larissa Eubanks (Brandon), Kevin Clark, Miranda Biging, Mitchell Biging, Jayden Biging; great-grandchildren: Tristen Russell, Madelynn Biging, Noah Latch; sister, Shirley C. Ross.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by brothers: Frank Clark and Robert Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church Missions Fund.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heritage Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
