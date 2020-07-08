Carl A. Paladino



June 28, 1928 - July 1, 2020



Raleigh



PALADINO, Carl A. passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on July 1 in Raleigh, NC. Born in Brooklyn, he was a long-time resident of Long Island, NY. He retired as the Senior Vice President, Treasurer, for the then Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Bethpage, NY. He served honorably in the Army during the Second World War.



He was a loving husband to wife Jane for 66 years and the proud father of Carl Paladino, Jr. (Jerilyn), Kenneth (Robin), Laura (Scott) and Steven (Toni). Proud grandparent to Lia, CJ, Lexi, Sarah, Kristen, Lindsay, Scott, Kurt, Kelly, Sydney, Alex, 6 great grandchildren and brother to Albert and Jeannette. As a civic leader, he organized and co-chaired the committee which successfully acquired 230 acres of woods and wetlands as a nature preserve now known as Gardiner Park. In 1979 the West Islip Public School System voted down the proposed sports budget for the academic year. Carl led a group of concerned citizens, later named the West Islip Athletic Booster Club, and raised the necessary funds to keep the program alive. A graduate of Hofstra University, he was named the business school's "Alumnus of the Year" for his contributions to his alma mater and his dedication to serving others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled America Veterans Organization.



