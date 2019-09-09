Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Carl Sorrell


1944 - 2019
Carl Sorrell Obituary
Carl F. Sorrell

July 25, 1944- September 8, 2019

Apex

Carl F. Sorrell, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bella Rose Nursing Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 10. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park. Full obituary may be seen at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019
