Carl F. Sorrell
July 25, 1944- September 8, 2019
Apex
Carl F. Sorrell, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bella Rose Nursing Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 10. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park. Full obituary may be seen at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019