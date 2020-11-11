Dr. Carl Thomas Blake
Raleigh
Carl Thomas Blake, 94, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Stewart Healthcare Center of Springmoor Retirement Community. Born on April 14, 1926 in Richlands, North Carolina, Carl was the second youngest of eight children of Isaac Edwin "Ed" Blake and Nina Caroline Stokes Blake.
After high school, Carl enlisted in the US Navy and fought in the Pacific during WWII. Upon separation from the service in 1946, he attended Campbell College, where he met Louise Stallings, his future wife. They were married November 23, 1949 at Buies Creek Baptist Church. Shortly thereafter, the Blakes moved to Raleigh, where he attended NCSU, and received his BS in 1952. He received a Masters from NCSU in 1957 and a PhD from Penn State in 1963. Carl's career included a professorship at NCSU and working in the Extension Agronomy as a Forage Crops and Turf Grass Specialist. He helped establish the turf grass program at NCSU and assumed responsibility for it in 1970. Because of his distinguished service to North Carolina, Dr. Blake was honored and recognized with many awards.
His organizational talents and initiative were instrumental in the establishment of Turf Grass Associations in NC and also the Turf Grass Council of NC. During the early to mid 70's, Carl was a specialist on UNC-TV's "Back Yard Gardener." After retiring from NCSU, he became the Turf Grass Specialist for the Carolinas Golf Association, traveling to help support, and sometimes save, many golf courses throughout North and South Carolina. He always had his golf clubs in the trunk of the car for a more thorough inspection of the golf courses! After these two careers, Carl retired to the golf course, reading, and gardening.
Carl is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Debbi and Beth Handley (husband Alan); grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Erin Handley and her daughter, Peyton Elizabeth; and Alana McLean (husband Jeremy), and their daughters Taylor Elizabeth and Lorelei Fay; and other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Blake, in February of 2016, and by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters.
Private Family Services concluding with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 14th at Mitchell Funeral Home. Due to concerns during the current pandemic, the service will be live- streamed beginning at 3:00 pm so all can join the family virtually through the Facebook page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Springmoor Endowment Fund - 1500 Sawmill Road - Raleigh, NC 27615 or the National MS Society.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com