Carl Jeffrey Womble
March 31, 1955 - September 10, 2019
Raleigh
Carl Jeffrey Womble of Raleigh, NC went peacefully to the Lord on September 10, 2019, joining his parents, Carl Hinton Womble and Irene Harrington Womble of Lillington, NC. Born March 31, 1955, he grew up excelling at baseball and football, helping on the family farm, and being the jokester he remained until his final days.
Jeff received his BA from North Carolina State University in Business. He worked in the banking industry for 13 years and became Vice President and Director of Private Banking for Triangle Bank. He retired from Clayton Homes, Inc.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Brenda Peed Womble, his daughter, Elizabeth Womble Ford (Patrick), his son, Jeffrey Morgan Womble and grandchildren Scout Ford, Stone Ford, and step-grandchildren Tyler Ford, and Cameron Ford. He was stepfather to Brenda's children, Jennifer Souza Shimer (Jonathan), and John Clayton Bryant (Miranda) and step-grandfather to Jack Shimer, Cole Shimer, Cody Bryant, and Hannah Bryant. He shared many fond memories with his sisters, Judith Womble Howle, and Patricia Womble Gay (Gene). They will miss their brother greatly.
Jeff had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He was the entertainment for many events where his good looks and talent drew the spotlight. Summers boating at Holden Beach, working in the yard, cruising the Caribbean, and NCSU football were Jeff's favorite pastimes.
He was a kind and loving soul who wanted everyone to enjoy themselves to the fullest. His joy was contagious and his family will strive to continue his love for happiness every day.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at The Angus Barn on Sunday, October 6, 1-3 pm for family and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019