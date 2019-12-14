|
|
Carla Deese Murdock
April 3, 1962 - November 19, 2019
Raleigh
Carla Deese Murdock, of Raleigh, passed away on Tuesday, November 19 at Duke Regional Hospital with family by her side. Carla was born on April 3, 1962 and is survived by her daughter, Cathlin Moore and husband Jonathan Moore, son Nicholas Murdock, and three granddaughters: Ella, Ruby, and Ever. She is also survived by her three sisters, Raina Conner, Julie Powers, and Tina Foulks and husband Chris Foulks, nieces Jessica Gall, Chelsea McElfresh, Martina Archer, Rachel Carter and nephew Hunter Foulks, Katy's father (Rick Pleasant). Carla is preceded in death by her parents: Carl Jackson Deese and Paula Jeanne Deese, and her nephew Adam Carter. Carla is remembered as being fiercely protective of her children and family as well as a loyal friend. She was an avid reader, loved watching movies, and listening to bluegrass music. Carla was a graduate of Millbrook High School and a member of the Honor Society. In her younger years, she was a speed skater on the racing team and enjoyed attending professional wrestling matches with her Dad and sister Julie. Carla also had many lifelong friends that she carried with her from first grade up until the time of her death. Always the life of the party, Carla was well known for her wit and sarcasm. A celebration of Carla's life will be held on Saturday December 21st at Tabernacle Baptist Church (8304 Leesville Rd. Raleigh NC) from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend and share experiences and stories about Carla.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 14, 2019