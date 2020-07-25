Margie Carlene Moore



July 9, 1961 - June 30, 2020



Malibu, CA



Margie Carlene Moore was born on July 9, 1961 in Raleigh, NC. She died June 30th, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.



Carlene was born and raised in Raleigh, NC. and attended Broughton High School for two years, graduating from Cary High School in 1979, going on to further her education at Appalachian State University. She was a Christian counselor at Camp Willow Run every summer teaching swimming, canoeing, archery, and most importantly the tenants of her faith to children of all ages. She obtained a degree in Broadcast Journalism, graduating from Appalachian State in 1983. She began shortly thereafter working in Radio News.



Carlene met and married her first husband Robert Moore in 1985, giving birth to the light of her life, Kathleen Moore, in January 1989. Her innate creativity led her first to modeling and shortly thereafter to acting, which became a lifelong passion. On one of her many trips to Los Angeles, in pursuit of honing her craft, she met her second husband Randy Turrow. They were married on the beach in California in 2002 and became permanent residents of Malibu, California.



Carlene was a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Co-producer of Featurepro, Inc. One of her many passions was teaching acting techniques to children and teens. She loved her students ardently and felt such pride in watching their abilities, successes, and growth as actors, but most importantly, as wonderful human beings, and was always grateful that God had chosen her to be a part of their lives.



As a true Renaissance woman, her talents in the arts had no limits, creating beautiful paintings in many mediums as well as her culinary endeavors, becoming a personal Chef.



She was also a member of her Condo Board for many years, in several Bible studies and worked out many times during the week at her gym in her spare time. These endeavors afforded her many blessed friendships which she cherished immensely.



Her grandmother, Eloise H. Stephens, great-aunt, Margaret Fletcher, her father, Thomas S. Owens Jr., and her step-father, Carl E. McConnell preceded her in death.



Carlene is survived by her husband, Randy Turrow; her daughter, Kathleen Moore; her mother, Maude M. McConnell; her brother, Thomas S. Owens III and his wife, Vicci; her sister, Traie Owens and her husband, Chuck Walkley; her nieces, Cristin Ratkowski and her husband, Brad, Haley Garritano; nephew, Preston Owens; grand-nephew, Braxton Ratkowski; her Aunt, Margaret Jean Early; and her cousins, Jenny Sharrod, Elizabeth Scott, and Jack Early.



There was a graveside service at El Rancho Pioneer Cemetery in Simi Valley California on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



