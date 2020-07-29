Carlos William "Buddy" Murray, Jr.
June 26, 1942 - July 24, 2020
Stokes, NC
Mr. Carlos William "Buddy" Murray, Jr., 78, entered the Lord's presence on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Martin General Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
A visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
