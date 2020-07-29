1/1
Carlos "Buddy" Murray Jr.
1942 - 2020
Carlos William "Buddy" Murray, Jr.

June 26, 1942 - July 24, 2020

Stokes, NC

Mr. Carlos William "Buddy" Murray, Jr., 78, entered the Lord's presence on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Martin General Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

A visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Pinewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
