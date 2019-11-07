Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Ryals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Atlas Ryals Jr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton Atlas Ryals Jr. Obituary
Carlton Atlas Ryals, Jr.

October 5, 1966 - November 4, 2019

Raleigh

Carlton Atlas Ryals, Jr., 53, passed away on Monday. A native of Wake County, he is the son of Jewell Wilson Ryals and the late Carlton Atlas Ryals, Sr.. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 3:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Kipling. In addition to his mother, Carlton is survived by his sons, Wilson Whaverly Ryals of Omaha, NB, Noah Gardner Ryals of Raleigh; sisters, Sandra Lane Ryals of Kipling, Rebecca Ryals Eakes and husband, Kevin; brother, C. Atlas Ryals, III of Raleigh. In addition to his father, Carlton was preceded in death by his grandparents; Carlton B. Ryals and Rebecca Sauls Ryals, Barney James Wilson and Etta Chadwick Wilson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -