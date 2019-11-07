|
Carlton Atlas Ryals, Jr.
October 5, 1966 - November 4, 2019
Raleigh
Carlton Atlas Ryals, Jr., 53, passed away on Monday. A native of Wake County, he is the son of Jewell Wilson Ryals and the late Carlton Atlas Ryals, Sr.. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 3:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Kipling. In addition to his mother, Carlton is survived by his sons, Wilson Whaverly Ryals of Omaha, NB, Noah Gardner Ryals of Raleigh; sisters, Sandra Lane Ryals of Kipling, Rebecca Ryals Eakes and husband, Kevin; brother, C. Atlas Ryals, III of Raleigh. In addition to his father, Carlton was preceded in death by his grandparents; Carlton B. Ryals and Rebecca Sauls Ryals, Barney James Wilson and Etta Chadwick Wilson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019