Carlton Ray Debnam



January 3, 1939 - April 4, 2019



Asheville



Carlton Ray Debnam, 80, passed away Thursday, April 4th, in Asheville, surrounded by his family.



He is survived by three children, Bob Debnam and wife, Michele of Colleyville, TX; Jill Engstrom and husband, David of Wilson, NC; and Sam Debnam and wife, Shelley of Coppell, TX; a brother, Dennis Debnam and wife, Yvonne of Zebulon, NC; and four grandsons, Michael, Brent, Blake and Ben. Mr. Debnam was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dolly Debnam, and brother, Ronnie Debnam.



Born and raised in Zebulon, NC, Carl worked on the family farm, graduating from Wakelon High School in 1959. He attended Atlantic Christian College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chowan Community College, obtaining a degree in Accounting. At UNC, he was a member of the track and field team and played basketball at Chowan.



Mr. Debnam was a 54-year-long resident of Asheville, finishing out his work career as comptroller at NCI, Inc, where he was employed 24 years.



He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, where he served on the endowment committee. Known for his bright smile and outgoing personality, he was a member of the Mountain Shag Club of Asheville, and the Mountain Empire Shag Society of Johnson City. He was also a member of the Men's Garden Club of Asheville, and an avid golfer and fisherman. He will be greatly missed!



A service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Zebulon, with burial following.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Men's Garden Club of Asheville or the missions fund of First Baptist Church of Asheville.



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019