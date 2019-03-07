|
|
Carlton M. Sturdivant
January 11, 1948 - March 5, 2019
Louisburg
Carlton Maurice Sturdivant, 71, of Louisburg transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at Rex Hospital. He was born on January 11, 1948 to the late Walter Maurice and Doris Bowden Sturdivant. Carlton was a simple man and had a gentle spirit. He loved his church, his family and he enjoyed playing cards with his friends and listening to country, gospel and bluegrass music.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9th at 1:00 PM at Cedar Rock First Baptist Church where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverend Nathaniel Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Carlton is survived by his sister, Frances McKay (Jim) of Raleigh; nephew, Bob Low (Abbey); nieces Jeannette Low and Laura Caudle (George); great nieces, Ava, Alaina, Avery and great nephew, Aaron and numerous cousins.
Consider contributions to Cedar Rock First Baptist Church, 4879 NC 56 Hwy E., Castalia, NC 27816. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019