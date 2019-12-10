Home

PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Centenary UMC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Centenary UMC
Carlton Pernell


1947 - 2019
Carlton Pernell Obituary
George Carlton Pernell

June 5, 1947 - December 7, 2019

Smithfield

George Carlton Pernell, 72, of Smithfield passed away December 7, 2019. Born in Henderson, NC to the late George Washington and Evelyn Mitchell Pernell, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Pernell. He was co-owner of Pernell Heating and Air in Smithfield since 1977, and was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of Central Johnston County and the Smithfield Salvation Army.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Centenary UMC. The family will receive friends in Wesley Hall from 10:00 – 11:00 prior to the service.

Surviving are his wife, Suzanne Swearingen Pernell; son, Chandler Pernell and wife, Christina; daughter, Courtney Pernell; step-sons, Fred Dees and Thomas Dees; step-daughter, Murray Dees; brother, Jimmy Pernell and wife Gay and two grandsons, Clark Pernell and Berkeley Rasmussen.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations to either, the SECU Hospice House, P. O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577, The Salvation Army, 306 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577 or the Centenary UMC, 140 E. Market St, Smithfield, NC 27577

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 10, 2019
